NOW Free Flick Mondays: School of Rock

NOW Magazine and The Royal Cinema invite you to our free monthly film series – NOW Free Flick Mondays – presented by Stiegl! Our May 8th event will bring back the infectiously fun School of Rock, featuring Jack Black at the height of his mock-rocker stardom.

Enter to win a pair of VIP tickets which include guaranteed seating, free popcorn, a pair of passes to a future Royal Cinema screening and NOW swag!

Reserve your tickets for free here and RSVP on Facebook here. Note: a reserved ticket is the only way to guarantee entry and you must be present by 7:15pm.

Our School of Rock screening will also feature the new Stiegl Pre-Show, where you can test your movie knowledge and win prizes!

Sponsored by: NOW Magazine, The Royal Cinema and Stiegl

Contest ends: May 1