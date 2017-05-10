A Sensory Soulpepper Experience

Win a delicious and delightful sensory experience, presented by Soulpepper Theatre, in collaboration with the Culinary Adventure Co., Mill St. Brew Pub Toronto and the Young Centre Café!

BONUS: The first 1000 entrants will receive a $20 gift certificate to Culinary Adventure Co. and 20% off their next Soulpepper show!

Private East End Food Tour for 4 with Culinary Adventure Co.

Saturday, May 20 at 4:30 pm (Riverside, Corktown & Canary District)

Discover the dynamic stories + tastes of Riverside, Corktown and Canary District with Canada’s most trusted Food Tour company. Enjoy a pre-show private experience with a group of friends as you savour and discover the vibrancy of a community that began as a small village back in the 1850’s and has transformed itself into one of Toronto’s hippest destinations.

All food + drink will be provided on your Food Tour from neighbourhood restaurants, Chefs, bakeries, shops and local artisans. This tour connects you with Toronto’s early brewing + entertainment history, while visiting a local premium gastropub, Toronto’s newest “it-spot”, and the city’s best Middle-Eastern cuisine along the way.

Get into the Soulpepper Spirits

Saturday May 20 at 6:30 pm (Young Centre for the Performing Arts, Distillery Historic District)

Upon arrival at the Young Centre for the Performing Arts, enjoy a tasting led by Café Manager, Brian. Savour Soulpepper-themed libations, and discover the unique stories behind each drink. Everyone walks away with a special prize pack from Mill St. Brew Pub!

4 tickets to Soulpepper’s production of for colored girls...

Saturday, May 20 at 7:30 pm (Young Centre for the Performing Arts, Distillery Historic District)

After your culinary adventure, enjoy an evening performance of for colored girls... in the theatre’s best seats. Through music, poetry and dance, seven women weave their stories of love, heartache, violence and joy into a powerful mosaic of the experiences of African-American women. This seminal work celebrates the power of reclaiming one’s voice. Join the conversation post-show with #spForColoredGirls.

Contest ends: May 15