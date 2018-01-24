For years Zaya has balanced his relationships with his religion and his queer identity. But as secrets from the past reveal themselves, and crisis strikes his family, he is torn between loyalties, culture, and time. Written by Bilal Baig, and directed by Brendan Healy, Acha Bacha explores the intersections between queerness, gender identity and Islamic culture in the Pakistani diaspora. It is a show about the way we love, the way we are loved, and how sometimes love is not enough.

Win two pairs of tickets to this bold new play, co-produced by Buddies in Bad Times Theatre.

Sponsored by Theatre Passe Muraille

Contest ends January 30