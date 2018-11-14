Adam Helps Holiday Giveback

× Expand adam helps

The holidays are slowly creeping up, and our shopping lists are getting longer. Unfortunately, not all of us are fortunate enough to experience the holidays in a special way.

Adam Helps is a neighbourhood based app currently live in Toronto and Calgary, which helps bring people together by matching helpers with people who need things done. The app has a lot in common with the good work done by charities who also seek to give back to the communities in which they operate.

The Toronto-based app Adam Helps is donating $20,000 to charities making a difference in your neighbourhood.

“We are giving Canadians an opportunity to nominate a charity that can make a difference in someone’s life this holiday season" says Adam McLeod, founder of Adam Helps.

"Adam Helps is about building stronger communities by helping each other out, and this spirit of goodwill is evident in many local grassroots charities. Our goal is to donate to charities that are making an impact in their neighbourhood to support community building in meaningful ways."

Adam Helps is donating $5,000 to 4 local grassroots charities making a difference in Canada.

CAST YOUR VOTE HERE

The contest rules and requirements:

Toronto/GTA and Calgary, AB based registered charities

A total for four prizes of $5,000 made out the winning charities

All charities must be registered Canadian charities

Submissions must be in by Nov 21st EST

Sponsored By: Adam Helps