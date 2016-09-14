× Expand aftermath

Win 4 tickets to the world-première stage production of "Aftermath" by feminist icon Andrea Dworkin (edited for stage by Adam Thorburn). In Andrea Dworkin’s never-published account, discovered after her death, of the aftermath of her 1999 drug rape in a Paris hotel, the feminist revolutionary reflects on the meaning of her life and struggle, as she confronts the blank space the drug left in her memory. This one-woman show stars Helena Levitt in a tour-de-force "open wound of a performance" (Montreal Gazette).

Join the Facebook event page here!

Sponsored By: Waterworks Montreal

×

Contest Ends: September 19