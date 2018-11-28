× Expand AGO

Celebrate the opening of our exhibition, Mickalene Thomas: Femmes Noires, with a party guest-curated by members of AfroChic –Toronto’s annual community celebration of Afro-Canadian music, visual art, fashion and culture.

A SOUL Revolution features the work of four Black Toronto artists – Kofi Frempong, Melissa Falconer and Reynold Thomas with video work by Cazhhmere. This event draws deep inspiration from the works of critically acclaimed artist Mickalene Thomas.

Dance and art will come together to transform Walker Court into a modern-day Soul Train-inspired party, hosted by Canadian fashion model, runway coach and TV personality Stacey McKenzie. Sharing the stage will be DJ Steph Honey and Dominique Grant who will take us back to the era. Additional sounds will be provided by DJ Elle leading up to DJ Dre Ngozi who will close out the evening with a fire trap and Afrobeats set.

Sponsored by: Art Gallery of Ontario

× a Rafflecopter giveaway Enter to WIN AGO First Thursdays tickets!

Contest Ends: December 4