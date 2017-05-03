AGO: Georgia O'Keeffe

× Expand The exhibition is organized by Tate Modern in collaboration with the Art Gallery of Ontario and Bank Austria Kunstforum.Alfred Stieglitz. Georgia O’Keeffe, 1918. Gelatin silver print, 11.4 × 9.1 cm. Art Institute of Chicago, Alfred Stieglitz Collection, 1949.742. Image © Art Institute of Chicago/ Art Resource, NY.

Win a pair of FREE tickets to see Georgia O'Keeffe at the Art Gallery of Ontario, plus dinner for two at FRANK where art, food and talk meet!

Sponsored by: Art Gallery of Ontario

Contest ends: May 8