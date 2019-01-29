Alita: Battle Angel multiple choice quiz

× Expand alita

ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL

From visionary filmmakers James Cameron (AVATAR) and Robert Rodriguez (SIN CITY), comes ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL, an epic adventure of hope and empowerment. When Alita (Rosa Salazar) awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world she does not recognize, she is taken in by Ido (Christoph Waltz), a compassionate doctor who realizes that somewhere in this abandoned cyborg shell is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past. As Alita learns to navigate her new life and the treacherous streets of Iron City, Ido tries to shield her from her mysterious history while her street-smart new friend Hugo (Keean Johnson) offers instead to help trigger her memories. But it is only when the deadly and corrupt forces that run the city come after Alita that she discovers a clue to her past – she has unique fighting abilities that those in power will stop at nothing to control. If she can stay out of their grasp, she could be the key to saving her friends, her family and the world she’s grown to love.

CASA LOMA ESCAPE ROOM SERIES

Step back in time with four unique escape room games set in Toronto’s historic Casa Loma! Blending fact with fiction and theatre with gaming, these immersive escape rooms include casts of actors and full theatrical production sets. Become the new King of the Bootleggers in the 1920s. Escape from the Tower by finding the enemy’s U-boat coordinates in 1941. Discover the secret of the decommissioned Station M in the basement, or delve into the world of Murdoch Mysteries and help save Murdoch himself! Explore the tower, tunnels and more – will you escape Casa Loma?

Contests Ends: February 26