artsintheparksto Photo Contest

× Expand artsinparks

Post your #artsintheparksTO photos on Instagram and you could win an NOW Prize Pack including a $100 Lakeview restaurant gift card and your photo could be featured in the September 15th edition of NOW Magazine!

The best show in town is just down the street!

Think music, think theatre, think dance…think film, arts installations and performance. Everywhere throughout the city from Etobicoke to Scarborough and North York to the downtown core. All of it completely family-friendly and free! Events include vaudevillian-style theatre in Panorama Park, an outdoor street dance event in Alexander Muir Memorial Gardens, an interactive carnival arts exhibition with live Calypso and Soca music in Neilson Park, and more.

Join us for the biggest, most inclusive arts initiative that Toronto has ever seen.

www.artsintheparksTO.org

×

Contest Ends: September 11