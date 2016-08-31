×
bankssteelz
Enter to win a pair of tickets to see Banks & Steelz (collab between RZA of Wu-Tang and Paul Banks of Interpol) on September 6th at The Mod Club!
Sponsored By: Embrace Presents
×
Contest Ends: September 2
Win a pair of tickets to see Banks & Steelz on September 6th at The Mod Club!
Enter to win a pair of tickets to see Banks & Steelz (collab between RZA of Wu-Tang and Paul Banks of Interpol) on September 6th at The Mod Club!
Sponsored By: Embrace Presents
Contest Ends: September 2
Sign up to receive the latest from nowtoronto.com and to win incredible prizes!