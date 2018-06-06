Pride Toronto Executive Director Olivia Nuamah, Beck Operations Manager Kristine Hubbard, and Beck Driver Manmeet Singh kick-off the #PrideInPeople contest together sharing what they take pride in.

PRIZE: Two prize packs to be won!

Prize pack one: $500 in Beck Bucks, Beck swag, two FULL ACCESS VIP passes to Pride Toronto Festival including VIP access to all the parties and events. Winner one announced June 15.

Prize pack two: $500 in Beck Bucks, Beck swag, Buck Naked Soap Company wellness pack, and restaurant gift card. Winner two announced June 25.

CONTEST DETAILS: Complete the sentence "I take Pride in..." for your chance to win a Pride prize pack from Beck! The Beck team will be on the streets throughout June asking you what you take pride in. Fill out the #PrideInPeople whiteboard with the Beck team at one of the below locations, or create your own and share to your social pages using #PrideInPeople.

CONTEST ENTRY LOCATIONS:

Friday, June 8: 7pm-10pm - A Tavola - Food festival @ Ontario Place

Tuesday, June 12: 7pm - 10pm - Nathan Phillips Square

Thursday, June 14: 7pm - 10pm - Dundas Square

Sunday, June 17: 1pm - 4pm - Trinity Bellwoods

Tuesday, June 19, 4pm - 7pm - Nathan Phillips Square (Round 2)

Thursday, June 21, 7pm - 11pm - Church & Wellesley

Contest begins Wednesday, June 6, 2018.

Deadline to enter: Sunday, June 24, 2018

Sponsored by Beck Taxi

Contest closes Sunday June 24, 2018