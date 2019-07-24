Best Summer Dish Challenge

NOW is featuring dishes from the city’s top restaurants and is asking our readers to vote for their favourites.

MAPLE LEAF TAVERN Maple Leaf Tavern's Sautéed Trout- is made with locally-caught trout topped with seasonal ingredients including roasted sunchoke, fresh cut watermelon and watercress. Dressed in a tomato mustard vinaigrette for a punch of flavour. GARE DE L'EST Bouillabaisse Canadienne - A new addition to the summer menu at GDL combines Fogo Island Cod and Shrimp, BC Honey Mussels, Ontario tomatoes, new potatoes, fennel, and saffron for an incredibly flavourful and traditional Provençal classic. LA CUBANA The Pressed Cubano - Slow roasted pork shoulder, ham and gruyere on housemade bread topped with cornichons, red onion, chipotle mayo and grainy mustard. MESSINI Double Chicken Euro Greek Salad Greek Fries - A euro wrap with tomotoes, onions, taziki, french fries, chicken shaved meat with a traditional Greek Salad. The Greek fries are round fries topped with feta baked in a salamander, finished with olive oil and oregano. SALAD KING Princess Curry - A Salad King classic that we're bringing back just for the summer. A blend of red and massaman curries with potatoes, onions, and peanuts, this creamy curry is a must if you love peanuts. SOULAS GREEK CUISINE Santorini Chicken - Stuffed chicken breast with baby spinach and feta cheese in a white wine rosemary cream sauce, served over garlic mash, roasted garlic carrots and sauteed char. PETTY CASH Carne Asada Nachos - Corn tortilla, cheddar cheese sauce, chilies, flank steak, cherry tomatoes, chimichurri, and sour cream. Order the nachos to share or for yourself, we don't judge. Topped with an ultimate table-side cheese pour, these nachos are a must-order. EAST THIRTY SIX E36 Beef Tenderloin - This 6oz beef tenderloin sits on a bed of roasted beets, asparagus, and portobello mushroom mousse. Finished with a cashew cream and truffle jus. BARO Pollo a la Brasa - 1/2 of a flame-grilled chicken, salted potatoes. and aji crema. Pollo A La Brasa is an important dish to the Baro rooftop patio, one of the first dishes developed from the new menu. Peruvian inspired, this dish locks in flavour like no other. BANGKOK GARDEN Weeping Tiger-Flatiron Beef - Take your taste buds on a culinary trip to Thailand with an authentic Thai dish. Enjoy a succulent flat-iron beef marinated with bird's eye chili, oyster sauce, fish sauce, and coriander root. It's grilled to medium and served with a side of seamed vegetables and rice. WENONA Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich - Buttermilk fried chicken breast, tossed in a honey Sriracha sauce and topped with jalapeno, lettuce, and creamy coleslaw, served on a buttery egg bun. THE DRAKE Grilled Pork Ribs - chicharron baby crusted ribs, sweet peach + tea glaze, sesame, chili and basil. HOT MESS Choco Taco - Waffle Cone Taco, Frozen Milk Chocolate Mousse, Mango, Peanut, Salted Dulce de Leche LABORA Paella Negra - Squid Ink Paella, Grilled Octopus, Salt Spring Island Mussels, Green Asparagus, Lemon Aioli. NANDOS 1/2 Chicken & PERi-Fries - What we're famous for - Fresh, never frozen chicken marinated for 24 hours in PERi-PERi and flame-grilled to order + a side of PERi-fries. TALLBOYS Blossington Burger - Two all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, on a sesame seed bun. NORTHERN MAVERICK Maverick Burger with Truffle fries - With the Maverick Burger, we start it off with a dry-aged chuck that we ground in-house. We then grill the patty until it's nice and juicy, topping it off with our house-made bacon, house-smoked cheese, and house-made Russian dressing. All that between a fluffy house-baked bun. That will be served alongside with crispy, golden fries tossed in Truffle oil, Grana Padano and vibrant green herbs. BAR SYBANNE Grilled Octopus with Pistachio, Saffron, and Preserved Lemon Vinaigrette. -The octopus is slowly cooked in an aromatic broth of onion, garlic, fresh oregano, bay, lemon and white wine. We then finish it on the grill to impart crispness and a touch of natural smoke. Finally the octopus is dressed in a preserved lemon vinaigrette, pistachio, and a saffron espuma. ASCARI KING WEST Agnolotti Di Zucchine - The agnolotti di zucchine ($25) is one of the new creations you’ll only find at the larger location on King. A truly impressive array of flavours and textures, these handmade bites of pasta are stuffed with ricotta and mascarpone, and topped with a truffle zabaglione (lightly fluffed egg yolks that offer a foamier texture than a custard) and crispy zucchini flowers. IL FORNELLO Risotto estivo - Plant Based sweet pea and baby spinach risotto, with grilled Ontario corn, spring onions and Parmigiano-Reggiano. Drawing inspiration from the classic Venetian dish ‘risi e bisi,’ traditional short-grain Vialone Nano rice is combined with sweet peas with the addition of baby spinach and spring onions, to create a fresh and vibrant risotto. A scattering of grilled Ontario corn kernels, pea sprouts and shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano complete the dish, perfect as the main feature of a Summer dinner al fresco.

