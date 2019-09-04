× Expand contest

After three years of completely sold-out Séances, Jaymes White invites you to the BEVERLEY STREET SÉANCE. Experience undeniable fear in an authentic Victorian Séance at one of downtown Toronto’s most haunted locations: George Brown House, which has been featured on TV shows surrounding the paranormal. This soul-shaking psychological experience is not intended for the weak or faint of heart. Restricted to ages 18+. Séance runs from September to November 2019.

