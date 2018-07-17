Explore the BIG on Bloor Festival on July 21, featuring a pedestrian takeover of Bloor West from Dufferin to Landsdowne. Celebrating 11 years of arts, music and community magic in Bloordale, BIG on Bloor offers locals and visitors from across the city a full schedule of programming that includes curated projects, a main stage for a variety of performances, plenty of games and over 200 shops and vendors.

Learn more about the festival at the BIG on Bloor Spark Page on nowtoronto.com.

One lucky contest winner will receive the following prizing:

$25 gift certificate to Nuthouse

Two memberships and two screening certificates at Eyesore Cinema plus a t-shirt.

Dinner for 2 at The Jim - Craft Beer and Bistro.

Pair of tickets to Open Roof Festival's outdoor screening of The Green Fog on August 8 with Liam Russell.

Pair of tickets to PULP: art party 2019 on January 12 at Yonge & St. Clair.

Artwork "E.E.M." (Enjoy every moment), 20"x20" mixed media on canvas by Toronto artist Patrick Skals of Patrick Skals Design.

Contest ends: July 20