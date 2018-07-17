BIG on Bloor Festival

Win a BIG on Bloor prize pack!

Explore the BIG on Bloor Festival on July 21, featuring a pedestrian takeover of Bloor West from Dufferin to Landsdowne. Celebrating 11 years of arts, music and community magic in Bloordale, BIG on Bloor offers locals and visitors from across the city a full schedule of programming that includes curated projects, a main stage for a variety of performances, plenty of games and over 200 shops and vendors.

Learn more about the festival at the BIG on Bloor Spark Page on nowtoronto.com. 

One lucky contest winner will receive the following prizing: 

Contest ends: July 20