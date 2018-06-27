Enjoy the IN THE PARK free concert series from the best seats in the house: the King Taps patio! This summer, First Canadian Place is your destination for free lunchtime concerts featuring today’s hottest artists—which have included JUNO Award-winning Daniel Caesar, Shad, Alvvays, and more. As an added bonus, all attendees are entered for a chance to win a VIP summer festival experience for two.

Join First Canadian Place this year as they kick off summer with a chart-topping Mystery Artist performance, to be revealed JULY 11. Concert will begin promptly at 12:15 PM on July 11, 2018. Heads up: this artist got her start on Montreal’s version of The Voice!

**No substitutions. Recipient must be able to attend reservation at 12 PM day of the Concert.**

Sponsored by First Canadian Place and King Taps

Contest ends July 9th