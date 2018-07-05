Enjoy the IN THE PARK free concert series from the best seats in the house: the King Taps patio! This summer, First Canadian Place is your destination for free lunchtime concerts featuring today’s hottest artists—which have included JUNO Award-winning Daniel Caesar, Shad, Alvvays, and more. As an added bonus, all attendees are entered for a chance to win a VIP summer festival experience for two.

Check out JUNO Award nominated electro-pop duo Milk & Bone on JULY 18 as they return to the stage with their signature dreamy sound.

**No substitutions. Recipient must be able to attend reservation at 12 PM day of the Concert.**

Sponsored by First Canadian Place and King Taps

Contest ends July 11th