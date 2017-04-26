This Mother's Day, we want to know why your mom rocks! Tell us in 500 words or less why your mom should be the NOW Cabbagetown Mom of 2017.

Submit your story using the entry form below or via Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #NOWCabbagetownMom. We will select our 10 favourite stories and from those do a random draw to select the grand prize winner. We will also post the top 10 stories on nowtoronto.com.

One lucky winner will have their picture featured in NOW Magazine and win $500 + a prize pack from the following Cabbagetown merchants (over $400 value):

Spruce Home Decor Inc. offers a unique collection of handmade goods, gift and home decor pieces, art and so much more. Winner will receive a $75 gift card.

The Epicure Shop offers fresh specialty & organic breads, delectable desserts and pastries as well as over 100 types of cheeses, a variety of deli meats, prepared foods, salads, sauces and more. Winner will receive a $75 gift card.

Grinning Face Non Dairy-Gelato makes non-dairy gelato from scratch in small batches from fresh coconut milk. Winner will be able to enjoy a FREE gelato cone weekly for the entire summer ending Friday, September 22, 2017. Valued at over $75.

Cycle Solutions is an active and positive part of our local cycling community offering experienced and knowledgeable staff with a full service repair shop and a full range of cycling products. Winner will receive a $75 gift card.

St. James Town Steak & Chops features fresh produce, perfectly aged meats and a fully stocked deli counter with grab-and-go or dine-in meal options perfect for lunch with friends in Cabbagetown. Winner will receive a $75 gift card.

House On Parliament is one of Cabbagetown’s most popular destinations known for their food, friendly service and welcoming patios. Winner will receive a $75 gift card.

Having trouble with the form above? Click here.

Contest ends: May 5