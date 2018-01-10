You + a guest will attend opening night of Declarations, the highly anticipated world premiere production from writer-director Jordan Tannahill, on Jan 25 at Canadian Stage's Berkeley Street Theatre, and a post-show reception with the cast.

You’ll also enjoy a meal at Ardo Restaurant with your $100 gift certificate + receive a copy of Jordan Tannahill’s first novel Liminal from House of Anansi, in a limited edition Canadian Stage tote bag.

Prize Package value $275.

Sponsored by Canadian Stage

Contest ends January 16