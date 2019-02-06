× Expand Caribbean Tales Worldwide Distribution

Who is your HERO?

This month in honour of Black History Month and in promotion for the screening of HERO - Inspired by the extraordinary life and times of Mr. Ulric Cross, February, 28th at the TIFF BELL LIGHTBOX.

Caribbean Tales Worldwide Distribution would like you to tell them about your HERO. On whose broad shoulders do you stand for inspiration in your life?

Visit the HERO Facebook page, @hero4alltime and post your picture/story in 50 words or less #hero4alltime.

The most liked story will win a VIP PRIZE package to treat you and your HERO to a well deserved night out to view the exclusive screening.

Prize Pack Includes:

✪ A pair of tickets to see HERO on February 28 at TIFF BELL LIGHT BOX

✪ Premium VIP seating and refreshments

✪ Beautiful red carpet photos

✪ Autographed poster

✪ Exclusive meet and greet with actors and director

× Contest

Sponsored by: Caribbean Tales Worldwide Distribution