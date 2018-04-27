CMW EXPLORER+ VIP Festival Wristbands!

Want more access? Don’t like waiting in line? Then pick up the EXPLORER+ VIP Festival Wristband for priority access to all official CMW Club Series shows, plus entry to the CMW Concert Series to experience marquee headline shows at Toronto’s best concert venues.

• Valid for all 7 days (May 7 – 13, 2018)

• Priority Entrance to all club series shows

• Access Concert Series shows by picking up tickets at the CMW Box Office at the Sheraton Hotel from May 7 – 13, 2018

*Limited tickets available – first come, first served. One ticket per person / per pass

• All venues / events subject to capacity

• All passes / tickets are non refundable

Contest ends May 4