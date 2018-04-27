CMW EXPLORER+ VIP Festival Wristbands!

Enter to win a pair of EXPLORER+ VIP Festival Wristbands for priority access to all official CMW Club Series shows, plus entry to the CMW Concert Series to experience marquee headline shows at Toronto’s best concert venues!

Want more access? Don’t like waiting in line? Then pick up the EXPLORER+ VIP Festival Wristband for priority access to all official CMW Club Series shows, plus entry to the CMW Concert Series to experience marquee headline shows at Toronto’s best concert venues.

• Valid for all 7 days (May 7 – 13, 2018)

• Priority Entrance to all club series shows 

• Access Concert Series shows by picking up tickets at the CMW Box Office at the Sheraton Hotel from May 7 – 13, 2018 

*Limited tickets available – first come, first served. One ticket per person / per pass 

• All venues / events subject to capacity 

• All passes / tickets are non refundable 

Contest ends May 4