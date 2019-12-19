Win two tickets to Countdown NYE at Liberty Grand!

Countdown NYE,' the GTA's largest New Year's Eve nightlife celebration. Once again, Countdown arrives at Toronto's premier event facility, Liberty Grand. Year-over-year the event has brought thousands of well-dressed party people to the sophisticated banquet hall. Shutting the door on 2018 and ringing in the arrival of 2019, thousands of attendees are set to congregate under one roof to share the final moments of December and celebrate the incoming hours of January.

Sponsored by: Countdown NYE

Contest ends: December 25th