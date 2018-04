CROSSCURRENTS:Zakir Hussain and Dave HollandSUNDAY, APRIL 29, 7PM KOERNER HALL

American and Indian jazz meet as legendary tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain and jazzbassist Dave Holland are joined by saxophonist Chris Potter, Bollywood playbackvocalist Shankar Mahadevan, one of India’s finest pianists Louis Banks, andrenowned guitarist Sanjay Divecha.“[Hussain’s] virtuosity is barely to be believed.”(The Washington Post) “Holland is a master bassist and bandleader, one of themost sophisticated composers and arrangers in the jazz world.” (The Boston Globe)

Sponsored by the Royal Conservatory of Music

Contest ends April 23rd, 2018