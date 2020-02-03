× Expand Zataomm Image 2

Enter for your chance to WIN tickets to see Zata Omm's Eden Planted 8pm February 5-8 at the Harbourfront Centre Theatre AND tickets to Propeller Dance's Spasticus/Flesh & Spokes 7:30pm March 13-14 at the Fleck Dance Theatre.

Zata Omm's Eden Planted

William Yong brings his unique approach to dancemaking to Eden Planted, reversing the fall of humanity and restoring the Garden of Eden in an age of technology. Firmly rooted in original movement and new media, this much anticipated creation is both an exercise in futurology and an anthropology of mutants.

Propeller Dance

Propeller Dance, Canada’s foremost contemporary integrated dance company, celebrates artists of diverse bodies and minds. Flesh & Spokes and Spasticus challenge perceived notions, open hearts, and celebrate our differences.

Sponsored by: DanceWorks

Contest ends: Feb 7th