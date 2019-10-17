× Expand danceworks

Dancers of Damelahamid is an Indigenous dance company from the Northwest Coast of British Columbia. Their rich history of masked dance inspires a compelling performance, celebrating the diversity of the many beautiful Indigenous cultures across Canada. Through dramatic dance, captivating narrative, intricately carved masks, and elaborate regalia the Dancers of Damelahamid transform time and space, and bridge the ancient with a living tradition.

Dancers of Damelahamid brings Mînowin to Toronto October 18-19, 2019 at 8pm at the Harboufront Centre Theatre.Tickets are available here.

Sponsored by: DanceWorks