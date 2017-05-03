Dave McKean Performance Tickets & Graphic Novel

The Toronto Comic Arts Festival and Seneca College are presenting the Canadian Premiere of BLACK DOG: THE DREAMS OF PAUL NASH, the mixed-media live performance of the graphic novel by Dave McKean!

Traveling to Canada after its performances in England, Black Dog: The Dreams of Paul Nash is a multimedia performance and new graphic novel by illustrator, comic artist, filmmaker and musician Dave McKean (The Sandman, Mirrormask). Part of 14-18 NOW, the UK’s arts program for the First World War centenary, McKean explores the work of Paul Nash, one of the most important British artists of the twentieth century, whose First World War experiences inspired him to create paintings of disturbing, lasting power.

5 Contest winners will each receive a pair of tickets to the exclusive Canadian performance on Friday, May 12th, and a copy of the graphic novel BLACK DOG from Dark Horse Comics.

Contest ends: May 8