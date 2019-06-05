× Expand dora

40th Anniversary Dora Mavor Moore Awards

Toronto's Theatre, Dance and Opera Awards.

Hosted by the multi-talented, multi-award-winning Rick Miller (of MacHomer and BOOM fame). Written by Diane Flacks, Directed by Edward Roy, Musical Direction by Evelyne Datl, Lighting and Production Design by Andrea Lundy, Produced by Jacoba Knaapen.

At the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts, 1 Front St. East, Toronto, ON, Canada M5E 1B2

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Pre-Show VIP Cocktail Reception in the Lower Lobby of the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts.

7:30pm Dora Mavor Moore Awards Show in the Sony Centre.

10:30pm After-Party in and around the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts.

For information visit http://tapa.ca.

Sponsored by: Dora Mavor Moore Awards

And don't forget...

... to cast your vote for the Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award. In honour of NOW’s beloved, long-time senior theatre writer, the public gets to vote for their favourite show from among the nominees for outstanding productions – or anything else during the season. Cast your vote at nowtoronto.com/jonkaplan-audience-choice-award from May 31 at noon through June 19 at midnight.