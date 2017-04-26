Win a pair of tickets to Esmeralda Enrique Spanish Dance Company's opening night performance of An Iconic Journey: A Celebration of 35 Years. Performance info: Friday, May 5 at 8pm at the Fleck Dance Theatre (207 Queens Quay West).

Harbourfront Centre Artistic Director Esmeralda Enrique marks this important milestone with a presentation that honours EESDC’s significant accomplishments with re-imaginings of past works while looking to the future with fresh and inventive new creations. The Esmeralda Enrique Spanish Dance Company holds – in perfect balance – tradition and a modern, contemporary aesthetic. Enrique and her exemplary company of dancers and musicians capture the passion, mood and soul of traditional and contemporary flamenco, enthralling audiences while bringing forth the contagious excitement and full depth of feeling that the passionate art of flamenco delivers.

3 shows only: May 5 and 6 at 8 PM, May 7 at 3 PM

