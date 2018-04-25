Esmerelda Enrique Spanish Dance Company

Win a pair of tickets to the opening night performance of the World Premiere of De La Raíz (From the Root) by Esmeralda Enrique Spanish Dance Company, choreographed by two master artists – Artistic Director Esmeralda Enrique and returning Dora Award-winning guest artist Juan Ogalla of Spain.

This exquisite evening reveals both the roots of flamenco and its expression as a vital contemporary art form embraced around the world.This exemplary company of dancers and musicians enthrall audiences with the contagious excitement and full depth of feeling that the passionate art of flamenco delivers. They will speak to your heart, touch your soul and have you leap to your feet.De La Raíz runs Friday, May 4 to Sunday, May 6 at Fleck Dance Theatre as part of Harbourfront Centre’s NextSteps.

