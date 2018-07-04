Experience Serengeti’s driving heritage

Enter to win a pair of tickets to Toronto's BIGGEST car race on July 15th and two pairs of trending styles in the Serengeti sunglass line up and experience the superior technology of Serengeti’s Drivers® lenses first-hand. Both models feature exclusive Serengeti technology including Photochromic technology, Spectral Control® and polarization for an unbeatable view.

Positano

Part of the Slim Collection, embodying minimalist classic style and maximum comfort. The classic yet modern design has a retro feel you will love

Carrara

If you looking for an updated aviator style, look no further. This improved frame design adds a contemporary twist to an old favorite.

Sponsored by Serengeti

Contest ends July 13