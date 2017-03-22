Win a night out with Factory and Epicure on April 6!

Enjoy a complimentary meal for two at The Epicure Café & Grill followed by a pair of tickets to the opening night of the world premiere of Anusree Roy’s new play Little Pretty and the Exceptional.

Little Pretty and the Exceptional

by Anusree Roy

Directed by Brendan Healy

Factory Theatre

April 6-30 (Previews April 1-5)

Simran is gifted, complex and haunted. Jasmeet, her younger sister, is the typical hip Toronto teenager. Together with Dilpreet, their delightfully overprotective and traditional father, they are frantically trying to get ready for the opening of their new sari shop on Gerrard Street. To achieve their life-long dreams, the family must come together to find new strength and exorcise the demons of their past. Charming, tragic, and full of life, this is a deeply moving story about the taboo around mental health issues in the South-Asian community, and the power of familial ties in the face of adversity.

Sponsored by: Factory Theatre, Epicure

Contest ends: March 27