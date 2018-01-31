Enter for Your Chance to Win 2 Tickets to Kat Sandler's BANG BANG! On Stage at Factory Theatre until February 18. A white playwright uses the shooting of an unarmed young Black man by a police officer as a “jumping off point” for his hit play that is soon to be adapted into a major movie. As Hollywood comes knocking for the writer, he makes a surprise visit to the home of the officer involved. With Sandler’s trademark wit, BANG BANG traces the impact of what it means to be inspired by true events.

Sponsored by Factory Theatre

Contest ends February 6