Fan Expo Canada 2017

Celebrating its 23rd year, FAN EXPO CANADA has grown from a small comic book convention attracting 1,500 fans into a multi-faceted, four-day citywide event that attracts over 125,000 fans from around the world.

FAN EXPO CANADA, Canada’s largest comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming event, will feature some of the hottest names across genres for a four day, all-ages extravaganza. From August 31st until September 3rd FAN EXPO CANADA is inviting all expo-nauts to nerd out with their comic book comrades and heroes of horror at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Tickets are now available here.

Everyone is a fan of something, and FAN EXPO CANADA is a place to celebrate all things pop culture. Get an autograph or a photo with your favourite guest and get the inside scoop about your favourite movies and TV shows at our celebrity panels! Watch professional comic artists battle it out in our popular Sketch Duels, learn from our “How To” workshops, and take photos with your favourite costumed characters! It’s also a great place to buy a unique gift (or treat yourself!) with over 750,000 square feet of shopping madness.

Prize includes the following:

Meet and greet with Tim Curry (includes autograph and photo)

Photo op with the Rocky Horror Picture Show cast (Meat Loaf, Barry Bostwick, Nell Campbell and Patricia Quinn)

2 premium passes (inclues 4-day admission to Fan Expo Canada)

Limited edition Fan Expo Canada swag

Overall prize value: $915

Sponsored by: Fan Expo Canada

Contest ends: July 31