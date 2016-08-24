× Expand FOY

We want to see your Yonge Street Style! Upload your fashion photos to Instagram using hashtag #FashiononYonge for a chance to win an Experience Downtown Yonge Prize Package valued at $400! We will enter everyone who submits photos into a random draw. Winner announced August 30th!

Prize Package includes a pair of VIP passes to Fashion on Yonge, a pair of tickets to a Massey Hall Show, $100 shop card & $100 restaurant gift certificate all within the Downtown Yonge BIA!

Make sure to join Downtown Yonge BIA on Wednesday September 7th for a FREE Interactive Fashion Experience as Fashion on Yonge hits the Catwalk for it’s fourth year! Get your free tickets here!

Check out our Neighbourhood Spotlight on Downtown Yonge St. here!

Presented By: Downtown Yonge BIA

Contest Ends: August 29