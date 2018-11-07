× Expand fnlrom

Art. Culture. Nature. Remixed.

Explore three generations of Toronto hip hop culture ranging from b-boyism to turntablism and controllerism. The legendary DJs JC Sunshine and Deep2theSoul (DTS) rock the ROM with classic flavours from soul to hip hop.

DJ K-Kut of the ground-breaking group Main Source takes main stage providing golden era boom bap with a performance by futuristic controllerist Fresh Kils & World DMC Champion turntablist DJ Vekked.

The Masterplan Radio Show’s Generation Next crew glimpses the future of hip hop with DJ sets by Matthew Romeo & Kappa Mezu, hosted by MC Nathan Baya. Performances to include Lola Bunz and Terence Penny.

Program Partner: Northside Hip Hop Archive and MARTK'D

Sponsored By: The Royal Ontario Museum

× a Rafflecopter giveaway Win a Pair of Tickets to FNLROM: Mic Drop on November 16!

Contest Ends: November 13