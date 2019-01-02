× Expand toronto fringe

Warm up with theatre, drinks, and dinner this winter at the Next Stage Theatre Festival. Next Stage is curated and produced by the Toronto Fringe and features a line-up of 12 shows from Toronto and beyond, focusing on important stories told well. It takes place January 9-20, 2019 at the Factory Theatre (125 Bathurst St.).

Prize Pack Includes:

✪ 1 8 Show Pass to the Next Stage Theatre Festival ($96)

✪ 2 drinks at the festival tent with Executive Director Lucy Eveleigh ($20)

✪ Gift certificate to Harvest Kitchen ($100)

✪ 2 Steam Whistle brewery tours ($24)

Sponsored By: Toronto Fringe

Contest Ends: January 8