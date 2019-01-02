×
toronto fringe
Warm up with theatre, drinks, and dinner this winter at the Next Stage Theatre Festival. Next Stage is curated and produced by the Toronto Fringe and features a line-up of 12 shows from Toronto and beyond, focusing on important stories told well. It takes place January 9-20, 2019 at the Factory Theatre (125 Bathurst St.).
Prize Pack Includes:
✪ 1 8 Show Pass to the Next Stage Theatre Festival ($96)
✪ 2 drinks at the festival tent with Executive Director Lucy Eveleigh ($20)
✪ Gift certificate to Harvest Kitchen ($100)
✪ 2 Steam Whistle brewery tours ($24)
Sponsored By: Toronto Fringe
Contest Ends: January 8