Toronto Fringe

Win a prize pack to the Toronto Fringe's winter festival that includes tickets, drinks, and more!

Warm up with theatre, drinks, and dinner this winter at the Next Stage Theatre Festival. Next Stage is curated and produced by the Toronto Fringe and features a line-up of 12 shows from Toronto and beyond, focusing on important stories told well. It takes place January 9-20, 2019 at the Factory Theatre (125 Bathurst St.).

Prize Pack Includes:

✪ 1 8 Show Pass to the Next Stage Theatre Festival ($96)

✪ 2 drinks at the festival tent with Executive Director Lucy Eveleigh ($20)

✪ Gift certificate to Harvest Kitchen ($100)

✪ 2 Steam Whistle brewery tours ($24)

Sponsored By: Toronto Fringe

Contest Ends: January 8