Jason Bateman & Rachel McAdams star as Max & Annie, whose weekly couples game night gets kicked up a notch when Max's brother plans a murder mystery party where chaos rules & nothing is as it seems!Jason Bateman & Rachel McAdams star as Max & Annie, whose weekly couples game night gets kicked up a notch when Max's brother plans a murder mystery party where chaos rules & nothing is as it seems!

© 2018 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved.

Sponsored by Warner Bros. Entertainment

Contest ends May 29