The 24th annual Gourmet Food & Wine Expo invites you on a food and beverage journey around the globe. The city will come alive for four glorious days at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Sip and savour your way through international gourmet cuisine, exotic delicacies, incredible wines, cutting-edge cocktails, stunning craft beers and so much more!

With a setting that encompasses the style and sophistication of a cocktail party, the Expo offers more than 1,500 wines, beers, spirits and gourmet foods to choose from. Mingle with media professionals, industry guests and fellow enthusiasts as you taste, try and explore. Learn from the pros and meet the makers from some of the worlds best venues, brewers, vintners and distillers.

Highlights include:

The Tutored Tastings Program offers the opportunity to taste some of the world's best wines while learning from top industry experts.

The Chef Stage features complimentary cooking demonstrations all weekend hosted by celebrity guests and incredibly talented locals.

The #TrendCentral Stage presents interactive tastings sessions of cutting-edge wines, beers and spirits.

The Spiritology Pavilion infuses passionate bartenders into the heart of the action to showcase the latest from Toronto’s exciting cocktail scene.

The Fine Wine Tasting Lounge offers a unique opportunity to taste incredible wines alongside top industry experts.

The Central Entertainment Area is the pulsating heart of the show, featuring eye-catching décor and dazzling entertainers throughout the four-day expo.

PRIZE:

ELITE Pass

Valid any one day, November 22 - 25, 2018

Front of the line privileges through the ELITE entrance.

Contest Ends: November 20