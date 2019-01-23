Greeklicious at Soulas

× Expand EDS1 greeklicious

Since 1975, Soulas has been busy perfecting the art of modern dining with a Greek twist. All of their menu items are made using only the freshest and highest-quality ingredients, brought in daily. Their pasta is imported from Greece to bring you a true Greek experience. Their chefs select only fresh seafood and produce, and visit a butcher to hand select the best cuts of meat for you.

GREEKLICIOUS, January 24 - February 14 - $20 Lunch $32 Dinner, 3 Course prefix meals (check out the menus at www.soulas.ca).

500A Danforth Ave. | (416) 778-0500

Contest Ends: January 29