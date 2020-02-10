×
Enter to win a Valentine's Day Prize Pack full of environmentally friendly goodies for the eco-conscious romantic.
Prize pack includes....
- A pair of tickets to the Green Living Show March 13-15 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre
- 1 whiskey barrel aged maple syrup, 1 pack of sour cherry bitters and 1 pack of maple walnut bitters from Kinsip
- 1 x copper water bottle from sariKNOTsari
- 1 Park bag and 1 Card wallet from aiToronto Seoul
- GiddyYoYo Love Butters from Giddy YoYo
- DIY Bath Bomb Kit from Earthy Good
Sponsored by: The Green Living Show
×
Contest ends: Feb 14