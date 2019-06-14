Green Space Festival

Win a pair of VIP tickets to TreeHouse Party on Sunday, June 23 at Bandshell Park Amphitheater!

Win two (2) VIP tickets to TreeHouse Party on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Bandshell Park Amphitheater (Exhibition Place) from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Featuring: Danny Tenaglia, The Black Madonna, Isaac Escalante and Addy. More information here http://greenspaceto.org/treehouse/

Prize Includes....

• Free all-day shuttle service from The Village to Bandshell Park

• Expedited entry to Bandshell Park, June 23, through a separate VIP entrance

• Dedicated restrooms and bars in the VIP Lounge.

Sponsored by: TD Bank, The 519

Contest ends: June 19th