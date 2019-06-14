Green Space Festival

× Expand Green Space Contest Image

Win two (2) VIP tickets to TreeHouse Party on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Bandshell Park Amphitheater (Exhibition Place) from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Featuring: Danny Tenaglia, The Black Madonna, Isaac Escalante and Addy. More information here http://greenspaceto.org/treehouse/.

Prize Includes....

• Free all-day shuttle service from The Village to Bandshell Park

• Expedited entry to Bandshell Park, June 23, through a separate VIP entrance

• Dedicated restrooms and bars in the VIP Lounge.

Sponsored by: TD Bank, The 519

Contest ends: June 19th