Green Space Festival

Green Space Contest Image
Win two (2) VIP tickets to TreeHouse Party on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Bandshell Park Amphitheater (Exhibition Place) from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Featuring: Danny Tenaglia, The Black Madonna, Isaac Escalante and Addy. More information here http://greenspaceto.org/treehouse/.
Prize Includes....
• Free all-day shuttle service from The Village to Bandshell Park
• Expedited entry to Bandshell Park, June 23, through a separate VIP entrance
• Dedicated restrooms and bars in the VIP Lounge.
Sponsored by: TD Bank, The 519
Contest ends: June 19th