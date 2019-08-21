× Expand growu

Grow Up Conference and Expo is focused on the education, collaboration and growth of the cannabis growing industry. Meet licensed producers, suppliers, equipment manufacturers, investors, lawyers, government officials and growing enthusiasts – all in one magnificent location. September 12-14, 2019 in Niagara Falls.

Prize includes:

Exclusive indusrty party at Table Rock on The Falls.

2 night accommodation at The Radisson Hotel & Suites.

2 tickets to Growup Conference & Expo.

Wine tour at Henry Pelham Winery.

Tour of Redecan Pharm Greenhouse, Pelham.

Visit to Choom Cannabis store in Niagara Falls.

$200 for meals.

Transportation to Weed & Winery.

Sponsored by: NOW, Henry Of Pelham, RedeCan Pharm,

Must be 19 or older to enter.