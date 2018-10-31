× Expand highgate

Highgate Road arrives from Toronto’s west end, by way of the Niagara frontier. The band delivers folk-infused indie rock. The soaring harmonies of Kathryn Aria give flight to the tightly-crafted songs of father/ daughter duo Andrew and Emily Pollock. The album is titled “The View from Here is Perfect”. It refers to a yearning for better times, which may involve looking into the past, or the future. The image of a young man standing next to a vintage automobile by the ocean in the early days of 1964 evokes thoughts of a simpler time.

Doors: 9:00 PM | Show: 9:30 PM

Sponsored By: Highgate Road and NOW Magazine

