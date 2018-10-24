×
HXOUSE
You and a friend could win the chance to join STACK at #HXOUSELIVE at Rebel Nightclub on November 6, featuring performances by THE WEEKND, NAV, BRYSON TILLER & THE NEIGHBOURHOOD. Enter now until November 2. #OpenHXOUSE
To Enter:
✪ Follow the link here on your mobile phone to download the STACK app
✪ You must sign-up up to STACK
✪ You must follow STACK on Instagram @getstack_ca
✪ STACK will draw two winners on November 2
Sponsored By: STACK, the Canadian banking disruptor on a mission to free your money.
Contest Ends: November 2