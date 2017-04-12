Images Festival

Tales of Two Who Dreamt by Nicolás Pereda and Andrea Bussmann

7PM @ The Royal Cinema, 608 College St.

Making its Toronto premiere, "Tales of Two Who Dreamt" marks the return of Nicolás Pereda and Andrea Bussmann with their first collaborative feature. Centered around an asylum-seeking Hungarian family awaiting their Canadian residency status, this experimental narrative takes an exceptionally imaginative and humanist approach to the act of personal storytelling.

Bläue /Blueness by Kerstin Schroedinger

10PM @ Niagara Custom Lab, 182A St. Helens Ave.

Acting as part performer, part scientist, Kerstin Schroedinger engages in a performance-based image production that extends her ongoing research into the multi-layered histories of analog film production. Set inside Niagara Custom Lab, Toronto’s very own independent film laboratory dedicated to the processing and printing of celluloid film, Schroedinger re-imagines "Bläue" (originally conceived as a single-channel film) into a one-time expanded double-channel performance.

