The Single Day Any Day Pass gets you access to a single day of your choice, during the 11 days of in/future: a transformative art experience, September 15th – 25th. Art and music programming schedule for each day available at infuture.ca

in/future is a multidisciplinary art and music festival presented by Art Spin in partnership with Small World Music that will re-animate the West Island of Ontario Place, a scenic 14-acre waterfront urban oasis within Toronto.

Photo ID required upon entry. Children 12 & under are free.

Sponsored By: in/future

Contest Ends: September 19