The prize includes the Inner Engineering Online (7 online sessions that are a prerequisite for attending the live weekend program) and the 1.5-day program with Sadhguru in Toronto.

Inner Engineering provides tools and solutions to empower yourself to create your life the way you want it. It gives you the opportunity to intellectually explore the basics of life using methods from the distilled essence of yogic sciences. The course imparts practical wisdom to manage your body, mind, emotions, and the fundamental life energy within.

This is a unique opportunity to learn the life transforming Shambhavi Mahamudra Kriya directly from Sadhguru, as he rarely conducts these programs. This is a 21-minute daily meditation from ancient yogic sciences that purifies the system and incorporates the breath.

The benefits of attending this program include:

Reduction in stress and anxiety

Improved sleep quality

Greater peace & joy

Relief from chronic ailments

Sadhguru is a realized yogi, mystic, visionary and New York Times bestselling author who has dedicated himself to bring physical, mental, and spiritual well-being of all people through classical yoga. He is a thought leader and an opinion maker who is regularly invited to speak at leading international forums and prestigious global conferences such as World Peace Summit at the United Nations and the World Economic Forum.

