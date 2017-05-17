Even if you think you know YouTube superstar Todrick Hall, you don't. Not yet, anyway.

Behind the Curtain: Todrick Hall follows Todrick as he launches his most ambitious project yet: the original musical, Straight Outta Oz. Writing and recording songs by night and shooting music videos by day, while simultaneously preparing to take the show on the road, this documentary showcases a hardworking man on a mission. Through the songs and videos he creates, Todrick entertains while tackling issues such as gun violence, police brutality and personal concerns that include a difficult relationship with his mother and struggles with his identity as a gay black man.

From the co-director of Inside Out favourite, Call Me Kuchu, Katherine Fairfax Wright's Behind the Curtain: Todrick Hall gives us an insider's look at the inspiring man behind the computer screen.

Screening time: June 2 at 9:30pm, TIFF Bell Lightbox

Sponsored by: Toronto LGBT Film Festival

Contest ends: May 22