Live at Massey Hall: Jenn Grant & The Wooden Sky on Friday, June 23. ECMA winner, three-time JUNO Award nominee, and Polaris long-lister Jenn Grant brings her new album Paradise to Massey Hall as part of the Live at Massey Hall concert and concert film series. JUNO Award-nominated Toronto band, The Wooden Sky, join Grant on the bill, performing from their critically acclaimed latest album, Swimming in Strange Waters.

Sponsored by: Massey Hall

Contest ends: June 12