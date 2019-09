× Expand broad city

Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer are the dynamic duo behind the gut-busting, ground-breaking Comedy Central comedy. This is your chance to see them sit down with a guest moderator to reflect on Broad City’s early days as a web series, becoming the new queens of TV comedy, their uniquely prolific collaboration and way more!

Sponsored by: JFL42 - Toronto's Comedy Festival

Contest Ends: September 17