When two sisters suspect their father (John Turturro) may be having an affair, it sends them into a tailspin that reveals cracks in the family façade. For the first time, older sister Dana (Jenny Slate), recently engaged and struggling with her own fidelity, finds herself bonding with her wild teenage sister Ali (Abby Quinn). The two try to uncover the truth without tipping off their mother (Edie Falco) and discover the messy reality of love and sex in the process. Set in 1990s Manhattan, LANDLINE is a warm, insightful and comedic drama about a family united by secrets and lies, co-written and directed by Gillian Robespierre (OBVIOUS CHILD).

In Theatres Friday August 4th (Toronto) and Friday, August 11th (Vancouver and other Canadian cities)

